press release: Sunday: Zen Meditation Practice: Meets weekly at Aikido of Madison, 2219 Atwood Ave., 12:30-2pm.

Monday: Compassion & Healing Meditation: Meets weekly at the Quarry Arts Building, 715 Hill St (in the Mendota Movement Room), 7-8:15pm. Learn this practice of experiencing compassion, loving-kindness, and forgiveness for self and others, and healing trauma stored in body and mind. Informal conversation and social time follows.

Wednesday Evening: Introduction to Zen: Meets weekly at the Quarry Arts Building, 715 Hill St., 7-8:15pm.

Beginners welcome. Website: www.madisonrinzaizen.org, or find Madison Rinzai Zen Community on Facebook.