Compassion & Healing Meditation
Quarry Arts Building 715 Hill St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Sunday: Zen Meditation Practice: Meets weekly at Aikido of Madison, 2219 Atwood Ave., 12:30-2pm.
Monday: Compassion & Healing Meditation: Meets weekly at the Quarry Arts Building, 715 Hill St (in the Mendota Movement Room), 7-8:15pm. Learn this practice of experiencing compassion, loving-kindness, and forgiveness for self and others, and healing trauma stored in body and mind. Informal conversation and social time follows.
Wednesday Evening: Introduction to Zen: Meets weekly at the Quarry Arts Building, 715 Hill St., 7-8:15pm.
Beginners welcome. Website: www.madisonrinzaizen.org, or find Madison Rinzai Zen Community on Facebook.