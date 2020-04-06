Compassion & Wisdom

press release: From Lama Ole Nydahl's book, The Way Things Are:

"While developing compassion and wisdom, one's practice can infinitely benefit by continuously filling the mind with good impressions. They create surplus and space so that whatever happens is experienced as beyond personal."

This lecture will be given by traveling teacher Nicolas Ale, who is a student of Lama Ole Nydahl.

Lectures usually last up to two hours and include an introduction into Buddhism and the Diamond Way approach (also known as Vajrayana or Tibetan Buddhism). There will also be a short, guided experience of our main meditation practice.

There is a $10 suggested donation.