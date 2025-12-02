× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Gen Dorje. Gen Dorje

media release: Fri Night Talk: 7-8:30pm, Sat: 10am-4:15pm

Vajrasattva practice is a method to remove the obstacles that are preventing us from experiencing inner peace and enjoying our life. While reciting the mantra, we concentrate on removing the negative karma in our mind by applying the Four Powers of Reliance, Regret, Opponent Force and Promise.

Come and enjoy this special retreat to gain an inner wisdom of complete purity…understanding how this is possible.

Registration details

Cost: $35 Entire Retreat; $15 for Friday Night Only or $10 per session on Saturday

Gen Kelsang Dorje is the resident teacher at the Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. As the resident teacher Gen Dorje is responsible for teaching and leading meditation classes, retreats, and workshops at the center and in branch locations. He has received extensive training under the guidance of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso, the founder of the New Kadampa Tradition. Gen Dorje is known for his warmth and humor in making Buddha’s teachings relevant to our modern life. He is an inspiring example of how to integrate these teachings into a joyful life and is committed to helping people improve their daily lives through meditation and mindfulness.