The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged (Revised)

media release: This modern spoof on Shakespeare is one of the world’s most frequently produced plays. The uproarious comedy features all thirty-seven of Shakespeare’s plays, performed in 97 minutes, by three actors. Fast-paced, witty, and physical, it’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike. Our three men in tights will take you on a wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Show dates are Fridays, April 22 & 29, 7:30 pm; Saturdays, April 23 & 30, 7:30 pm; Sundays, April 24 & May 1, 1:30 pm.

Tickets, reserved seating, $11, $16, $18.