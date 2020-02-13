Complex Life Histories: Modeling Adaptation in Time & Space

Google Calendar - Complex Life Histories: Modeling Adaptation in Time & Space - 2020-02-13 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Complex Life Histories: Modeling Adaptation in Time & Space - 2020-02-13 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Complex Life Histories: Modeling Adaptation in Time & Space - 2020-02-13 12:30:00 iCalendar - Complex Life Histories: Modeling Adaptation in Time & Space - 2020-02-13 12:30:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: The J.F. Crow Institute for the Study of Evolution invites the public to join our annual Darwin Day activities, as part of a global celebration of science and discovery. All events are free and open to the public.

UW J.F. Crow Institute Darwin Day lecture by Maria Orive (University of Kansas), 12:30 pm, 2/13, Union South-Marquee Theater.

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
Google Calendar - Complex Life Histories: Modeling Adaptation in Time & Space - 2020-02-13 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Complex Life Histories: Modeling Adaptation in Time & Space - 2020-02-13 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Complex Life Histories: Modeling Adaptation in Time & Space - 2020-02-13 12:30:00 iCalendar - Complex Life Histories: Modeling Adaptation in Time & Space - 2020-02-13 12:30:00