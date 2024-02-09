media release: Led by dance icons Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions Contemporary Ballet has awakened audiences to a new, exciting genre with their singular approach of reinventing dance and contemporary ballet. With stunning, gifted dancers and powerful choreography, Complexions has been hailed as a “matchless American dance company” by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Complexions’ high-octane movement astonishes audiences by pairing its fierce evocative style with musical ranges from David Bowie to Johann Bach.