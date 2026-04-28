Compound - Album Release Listening Party & Networking Night

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The Red Zone/The Annex 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: 

Compound - Album Release Listening Party & Networking Night at The Annex

@iamcompound celebrating his album release make sure to pull up. Lab Studios will be giving away a four hour recording session. All you need to do is purchase a regular admission $10 ticket or at the door to get entered in the raffle. 

Music by DJ Pain1

Info

The Red Zone/The Annex 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music
608-251-6766
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