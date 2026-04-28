Compound Listening Party
The Red Zone/The Annex 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release:
Compound - Album Release Listening Party & Networking Night at The Annex
@iamcompound celebrating his album release make sure to pull up. Lab Studios will be giving away a four hour recording session. All you need to do is purchase a regular admission $10 ticket or at the door to get entered in the raffle.
Music by DJ Pain1
Info
The Red Zone/The Annex 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music