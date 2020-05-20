ONLINE: Compounding Crises: Climate, Coal, Pandemics and Public Health

Join the Sierra Club's John Muir Chapter for a week of action to move Wisconsin off of coal and onto clean energy - including the webinar Compounding Crises: Climate, Coal, Pandemics and Public Health on Wednesday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m.

Preparing for a better future means rapidly eliminating our use of coal. Coal already has caused serious harms, and its continued use will only hasten climate change and exacerbate our already polluted air and waters.

This webinar will provide information on the hazards of coal to people and the planet, and the status of alternatives we have, and will feature three excellent speakers with expertise on coal's impacts and how we can replace it with clean energy.

Dr Claire Gervais, who has spent many years understanding health risks, will discuss the health effects of coal, and how it impacts public health, and especially that of children.

Dr Jonathan Patz, an international expert on health and climate, will speak about the dangers of coal, its relation to pandemics, and how it drives climate change.

**More speakers to be announced soon**

We invite you to engage with us on this timely topic that will help you learn about how we can make good energy choices for our future. You will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

Signup Instructions: Sign up at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2521182768137077008

Find a full week of activities here.