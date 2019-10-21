Computers for the Workplace

press release: A training academy focused on developing the computer skills needed in today’s workforce. This four-week academy will focus on computer basics including: Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, email, typing and resume building. For more information, or to register, contact: Sherice Reeves at 608-729-1264 or sreeves@ulgm.org or visit, http://ulgm.org/employment-programs/for-job-seekers/.