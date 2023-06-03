× Expand Don Sylvester A chamber music ensemble. con vivo

media release: con vivo!...music with life, Madison’s professional chamber music ensemble, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary season with a special concert featuring 16 musicians with Madison Symphony Music Director John DeMain conducting works by Wagner and Dvorak. The concert, entitled “Celebration!”, is on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave. across from Camp Randall. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for seniors and students. Maestro DeMain will conduct the chamber music gem Siegfried Idyll by Richard Wagner in its original version, followed by Antonin Dvořák’s masterpiece the Serenade for Winds, Op. 44. Audience members are invited to join con vivo! musicians after the concert for a free reception to discuss this chamber music literature.

In commenting about this concert, John DeMain said, “Siegfried Idyll is one of the most beautiful pieces, and this is a rare opportunity to perform it in its original form for chamber ensemble. And I love, Dvořák! It’s terrific to have the chance to perform these pieces with con vivo! I congratulate them on 20 years of intimate chamber music making and I’m honored to be part of this celebration!”

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “We are delighted to have Maestro DeMain return to conduct our 20th Anniversary concert! With 16 musicians performing, this concert promises to be the spectacular event in con vivo! history. We continue the tradition of bringing to our audience works that are familiar and some that are new. So come join us for our gala season closing concert.”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.