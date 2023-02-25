× Expand Don Sylvester A chamber music ensemble. con vivo

media release: con vivo!...music with life, continues their twentieth season of chamber music concerts with “Next Generation”, featuring music of J.S. Bach, Corelli and Glinka and Thomas Hsu. The program will include young musicians from the Madison area joining us in this performance. The concert will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1609 University Avenue in Madison. Tickets for the concert are available at the door. General admission is $20 and $15 for seniors and students. Mask wearing is recommended.

The concert will include J.S. Bach’s Concerto for two violins with young artists performing the solo violin parts. Music of Arcangelo Corelli is also featured with his Concerto Grosso Op.6, No. 12, again with young artists playing alongside the con vivo! members. A String Quartet composed by the Madison young composer Thomas Hsu will also be performed. The evening will close with the Trio for piano, clarinet and cello by the Russian composer Mikhail Glinka.

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “We are continuing our 20th season with the invitation of Madison young artists performing alongside our members. This will be the second time we have had young musicians join us from the Madison community. The con vivo! members are looking forward to a wonderful evening. So please join us for our 20th season winter concert.”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.