press release: con vivo!...music with life, closes their nineteenth season of chamber music concerts with “Good Friends”, a celebration of favorites from the chamber music repertoire. The program will feature the well-known composers J.S. Bach, Mozart and Schumann. The concert will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave. in Madison. con vivo! will be following the current Dane County and CDC recommendations for large group indoor gatherings. The large main sanctuary will be used for this concert where there is plenty of space for social distancing. Mask use and vaccination will be required for audience members. Tickets for the concert are available at the door: general admission $20 and $15 for students and seniors. The concert will include Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor for solo organ along with his Solo Cello Suite No. 1. Music of Robert Schumann is also featured with his Fairy Tales trio for piano, viola and clarinet, and the Three Romances for violin and piano, Op. 94. The evening closes with Mozart’s String Quintet in G Minor, KV. 516, featuring two violas.

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “After an up and down year with the pandemic, the con vivo! members are looking forward to a wonderful evening to perform for our audiences. This music is a great way to start the summer season. Please join us for what will prove to be an enjoyable evening of live music.”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.

