× Expand Don Sylvester A chamber music ensemble. con vivo

media release: con vivo!...music with life, Madison’s professional chamber music ensemble, closes its 21st season with music by Mozart, Baermann, and Fibich. The concert, entitled “Spring Mix”, is on Saturday, June 1st, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave. across from Camp Randall. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for seniors and students. The concert features a string divertimento by Mozart, the Adagio for Clarinet and strings by Baermann and the Piano Quintet by Czech composer Zdenek Fibich. Audience members are invited to join con vivo! musicians after the concert for a free reception to discuss this chamber music literature.

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “We are excited to perform the seldom heard Piano Quintet by Czech composer Zdenek Fibich, a contemporary of Dvorak. Also on our program is the Adagio for Clarinet and Strings by German composer Heinrich Baremann. This work was first attributed to Richard Wagner until research in 1964 found otherwise. Finally, a lovely Divertimento for Strings by Mozart rounds out the program. We continue the tradition of bringing to our audience works that are familiar and some that are new. So come join us for our Spring concert.”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.