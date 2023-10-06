× Expand Don Sylvester A chamber music ensemble. con vivo

media release: con vivo!...music with life, Madison’s professional chamber music ensemble, begins its 21st season with music by Franz Schubert. The concert, entitled “Schubert Masterpieces”, is on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave. across from Camp Randall. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for seniors and students. The concert features Schubert’s chamber music masterpiece Octet for winds and strings along with several of his songs (lieder) for voice and piano. Audience members are invited to join con vivo! musicians after the concert for a free reception to discuss this chamber music literature.

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “We are excited to perform the Octet for winds and strings and to add vocal works to our concert with several lieder, all by Schubert, for our 21st season opening concert! We continue the tradition of bringing to our audience works that are familiar and some that are new. So come join us for our Schubert Masterpiece concert.”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.