× Expand courtesy con vivo A chamber music ensemble. con vivo

media release: con vivo!...music with life, celebrates their twentieth season of chamber music concerts with “Northern Lights”, featuring music from Scandinavia. The program will feature the well-known composers Jean Sibelius and Carl Nielsen, and rarely played music by Swedish composer Franz Berwald. The concert will take place on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1609 University Avenue in Madison. Tickets for the concert are available at the door. General admission is $20 and $15 for seniors and students. The large main sanctuary will be used for this concert where there is plenty of space for social distancing. Masks are required in the building. The concert will include Sibelius’ Duo for violin and viola along with three short pieces for violin and piano. Music of Carl Nielsen is also featured with his piece Serenata in Vano, which tells the tale of unrequited love. The evening closes with the rarely performed Grand Septet for winds and strings in B-flat major by Franz Berwald.

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “It’s hard to believe it, but we are celebrating our 20th season this year! The con vivo! members are looking forward to a wonderful evening and exciting season. So please join us for our 20th season opening concert.”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.