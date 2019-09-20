Con Vivo, Edgar Knecht Trio

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

press release: Trio concert with con vivo! at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave. September 20, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door. $18.00/$15.00 Seniors & students.  

The concert includes chamber music, jazz, and a specially commissioned piece

for both ensembles.This concert is supported in part by the Kenneth A. Lattman Foundation, First Congregational Church, and by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jarome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
