Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Join us in the Chazen Lobby for a concert by an incredible violin quartet! Featuring: Pamela Simmons, violin; Darlene Rivest, violin; Claudette Kolosowski, violin; Ann Heide, violin
Attendance is limited and tickets are required for a seat in the Sunday Afternoon Live audience section. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests. Running late? Simply e-mail jprey@chazen.wisc.edu for us to hold your spot!
The Chazen Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert. Museum goers without tickets may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries.
Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.
Program:
Concerto for Four Violins in G Major, TWV40:201
Georg Philipp Telemann 1681-1767
Largo non tanto
Allegro
Un Poco Adagio
Vivace
Quartet for Four Violins in e minor, op. 42
Jakob Dont 1815-1888
Allegro espressivo
Scherzo, allegro assai
LarghettoFinale, Vivace
Quartet for Four Violins (Dedicated to Tyrone Greive)
Grazyna Bacewicz 1909-1969
Allegretto - Allegro giocoso
Andante tranquillo
Molto Allegro
Variations for Four Violins, Ah! Vous dirai-je,Maman, Charles Dancla 1817-1907
Bohemian Rhapsody, Arr. by O’Callahan