media release: Join us in the Chazen Lobby for a concert by an incredible violin quartet! Featuring: Pamela Simmons, violin; Darlene Rivest, violin; Claudette Kolosowski, violin; Ann Heide, violin

Attendance is limited and tickets are required for a seat in the Sunday Afternoon Live audience section. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests. Running late? Simply e-mail jprey@chazen.wisc.edu for us to hold your spot!

T﻿he Chazen Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert. Museum goers without tickets may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.

P﻿rogram:

Concerto for Four Violins in G Major, TWV40:201

Georg Philipp Telemann 1681-1767

Largo non tanto

Allegro

Un Poco Adagio

Vivace

Quartet for Four Violins in e minor, op. 42

Jakob Dont 1815-1888

Allegro espressivo

Scherzo, allegro assai

LarghettoFinale, Vivace

Quartet for Four Violins (Dedicated to Tyrone Greive)

Grazyna Bacewicz 1909-1969

Allegretto - Allegro giocoso

Andante tranquillo

Molto Allegro

Variations for Four Violins, Ah! Vous dirai-je,Maman, Charles Dancla 1817-1907

Bohemian Rhapsody, Arr. by O’Callahan