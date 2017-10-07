× Expand Don Sylvester Con Vivo

press release: con vivo!...music with life, begins their 16th season with a chamber music concert entitled “Three’s company” on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave. across from Camp Randall. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Orange Tree Imports: 1721 Monroe St., or at the door for $18.00 for adults and $15.00 for seniors and students.

con vivo!...music with life, opens their season with a program with music for piano duets, Libertango, by Astor Piazolla. The wonderful Terzetto for string trio by Antonin Dvořák will also be performed. The evening will close with the beautiful Trio for clarinet, cello and piano by Austrian composer Carl Fruhling. Audience members are invited to join the musicians after the concert for a free reception to discuss the concert.

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “We are delighted and thrilled to begin our ‘sweet sixteen’ season with music that will surely entertain, enliven and energize our audience. We are sure this will once again be a concert to remember.”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.