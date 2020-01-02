Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, Lung
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The incredible LUNG from Cincinnati, Ohio return to Wisconsin and Madison to bring the ruckus! Joining them will be pals in rock.
LUNG
"Cincinnati duo Lung may have minimal personnel and instrumentation, but their sound is nothing shy of colossal. Dark, sludgy, and oddly neoclassical, their tunes are like the echoes of a rockslide crashing down a cavern's walls." - PopMatters
https://lunglunglung.bandcamp.com
Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends
Spangle, and sass, small scale arena rock for smart alecks and malcontents. Big riffs, critical thinking, and big smart rock for late stage capitalism. Melvins adjacent, mostly Milwaukee.
This line up has members of Replicator, Mount Vicious, Trophy Wives, Coliseum, Tyranny is Tyranny, etc.