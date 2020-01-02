Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, Lung

press release: The incredible LUNG from Cincinnati, Ohio return to Wisconsin and Madison to bring the ruckus! Joining them will be pals in rock.

LUNG

"Cincinnati duo Lung may have minimal personnel and instrumentation, but their sound is nothing shy of colossal. Dark, sludgy, and oddly neoclassical, their tunes are like the echoes of a rockslide crashing down a cavern's walls." - PopMatters

https://lunglunglung.bandcamp.com

www.lungtheband.com

Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends

Spangle, and sass, small scale arena rock for smart alecks and malcontents. Big riffs, critical thinking, and big smart rock for late stage capitalism. Melvins adjacent, mostly Milwaukee.

This line up has members of Replicator, Mount Vicious, Trophy Wives, Coliseum, Tyranny is Tyranny, etc.

http://neutronfriends.com

https://neutronfriends.bandcamp.com/