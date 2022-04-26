Concert Bingo

media release: It’s Bingo with an FPC twist, where you have the chance to win tickets to some of Madison’s most exclusive concerts! From sold out shows at The Sylvee to local concerts at the High Noon, your favorite bands at Majestic Theater, and some exciting surprise twists! Join one of Madison’s favorite musician’s Kevin Willmott (Don’t Mess With Cupid) on a handful of Tuesday’s for your chance to win some of the most sought after tickets in town! Kevin will be calling numbers and playing some of his favorite tunes while we mark. Get a bingo, win tickets! Keep an eye on the event page to find out what amazing shows we’re giving away next!

