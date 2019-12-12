Concert Series at 100: A Legacy of Artistry Opening
UW Memorial Union-Class of 1925 Gallery 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Stop by and enjoy the “Concert Series at 100: A Legacy of Artistry Opening” exhibit, a retrospective of the concert series in celebration of the 100th anniversary as presented by WUD Art, WUD Performing Theater, and the Wisconsin Theater.
Info
UW Memorial Union-Class of 1925 Gallery 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events