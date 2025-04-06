Concerts & Cuisine Gala

media release: An Evening of Flavor Awaits!

Get ready for the ultimate culinary showdown at Concerts & Cuisine 2025, hosted by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. On Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Monona Terrace, immerse yourself in Madison's most exciting culinary celebration of the year in support of Concerts on the Square, the soundtrack of Madison summer.

Gourmet Showdown: Top local chefs go head-to-head to create the most mouthwatering appetizers, entrées, and desserts.

Live Music: Enjoy the electrifying energy of the Orchestra, bringing the spirit of Concerts on the Square indoors.

Exclusive Vibes: This isn’t just an event—it’s a night where flavors dance and community comes alive, all in support of Madison's favorite summer tradition.

Elevate the Experience: Become a table sponsor and enjoy exclusive perks while supporting Concerts on the Square.

A special thank you to our co-chairs Susan and Jonathan Lipp.

Date/Time:

April 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM

Ticket Cost:

Early Bird (Jan 1 – Feb 15): $150

Standard (Feb 16 – April 6): $175