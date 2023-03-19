Concerts & Cuisine
Concourse Hotel 1 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra would be honored by your presence at Concerts & Cuisine, a gala celebrating 40 years of Concerts on the Square. Sunday, March 19, 2023 – Concourse Hotel, Madison. For more information, including table sponsorships, contact Elliott Valentine at 608.257.0638. Individual tickets: $125.
Info
Concourse Hotel 1 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers, Special Events
Music