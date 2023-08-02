An iconic Madison tradition, Concerts on the Square has grown from an idea by American Girl Founder Pleasant Rowland into a nationally recognized concert series, attracting 250,000 people annually for free concerts on the steps of the Wisconsin state Capitol.

As we celebrate the close of our 40th season, join us on August 2 for a unique lineup. While the last concert of the season is always bittersweet, this evening will feature works from Handel to Alexander Desplat, and John Williams. We will hear Rodrigo’s famous guitar concerto, Concerto de Aranjuez, in this special transcription for Harp and Orchestra by returning guest artist, and Juilliard-trained, Bridget Kibbey. The second half opens with a new ballet choreographed by Madison Ballet Artistic Director Ja’ Malik with music by Oliver Davis Dance Odyssey. The concert closes with toe tapping film score favorites including Raiders of the Lost Ark, Star Wars, and Little Women. Don’t miss your last chance to be with us on the Square and experience a full evening of all things we love about this 40-year Madison tradition.

Program

Handel | Music for the Royal Fireworks, Overture and La Réjouissance

Rodrigo | Concierto de Aranjuez arranged for Harp and Orchestra

Oliver Davis | Dance Odyssey

Alexander Desplat | “Father Comes Home” from the Major Motion Picture Little Women

Williams | Hymn to New England

Williams | “The Imperial March” from Star Wars

*program subject to change

Called the "Yo-Yo Ma of the harp," by Vogue’s Senior Editor Corey Seymour, harpist Bridget Kibbey “…makes it seems as though he instrument had been waiting all its life to explode with the energetic figures and gorgeous colors she was getting from it [The New York Times].” With the harp as her muse, Kibbey is in demand for her virtuosic and soulful performances —excavating centuries of music as a soloist and alongside today’s top performing artists — from the French Belle Époque, to the Baroque, to Persian Modes, to Latin Jazz traditions and beyond.

Kibbey appears as soloist with orchestras across the globe, traverses chamber music series across the United States, and enjoys creating and MC’ing her own projects, illuminating historical narratives from stage. From the nation’s top concert halls to night clubs, Kibbey is illuminating the powerful expressive range of the harp by placing it center stage. Learn more.

The decision to continue or cancel a concert due to weather conditions will be made at 3 PM on concert days. The official announcement will be made on wcoconcerts.org and on the WCO’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Email will also be sent to WCO subscribers. If the concert is postponed at that time, it will be held the following day at 7 PM. If the concert is not postponed by 3 PM but is subsequently canceled due to poor weather conditions, that week’s concert will not be held or may be cut short. Table reservations can be made here.

Stay in the loop on schedule updates or rain cancellations. Sign up for our emails or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.