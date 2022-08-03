× Expand Matt Dine Xavier Foley

press release: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s famous Concerts on the Square is headed back to the square this summer, returning with a six concert series, no restrictions and all the fun the community has come to expect when the weather turns warm.

The first concert is scheduled for June 29. This marks the return of the WCO’s 38-year tradition, kicking off Concerts on the Square on the last Wednesday of June. The remaining five shows will run throughout July, with the final performance scheduled for August 3.

Aug. 3 guest:

Xavier Foley is known for communicating his virtuosity and passion for music on the double bass, which is rarely presented as a solo instrument. Winner of a prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, he has been recognized on New York WQXR’s "19 for 19" Artists to Watch list, and featured on PBS Thirteen’s NYC-ARTs.

Also a composer, Xavier was co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall and the Sphinx Organization for a new work entitled “For Justice and Peace” for Violin, Bass, and String Orchestra, which was recently performed at venues including Carnegie Hall as part of a program designed to promote social justice.

As concerto soloist with orchestra, he has performed with the Atlanta Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, Nashville Symphony, Brevard Concert Orchestra, Victoria Symphony, Sphinx Symphony and Sphinx Virtuosi at Carnegie Hall.

Xavier won the 2016 Young Concert Artists International Auditions along with four performance prizes and a Paiko Foundation Fellowship, and First Prizes at Astral’s 2014 National Auditions, Sphinx’s 2014 Competition, and the 2011 International Society of Bassists Competition.

In 2018, he made his acclaimed New York recital debut at Merkin Concert Hall and his Washington, DC debut at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater. The program included two of his own compositions. He has also performed at Carnegie Hall as a Laureate of the Sphinx Competition, at the Young Concert Artists Series at Alice Tully Hall and the Morgan Library, and for Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Harriman-Jewell Series, and Buffalo Chamber Music Society. This season, Xavier will perform as soloist with the Dallas Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, Stamford Symphony, and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. He will also perform recitals at Ithaca College, Mesa Arts Center, Chamber Music Charleston, University of Southern Mississippi, and will appear with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and La Jolla Music Society.

An active chamber musician, Xavier has appeared at the Marlboro Music Festival, Tippet Rise Music Festival in Fishtail, MT, Bridgehampton and Skaneateles (NY) Festivals, New Asia Chamber Music Society in Philadelphia, South Mountain Concerts, Wolf Trap, and with New York’s Jupiter Chamber Players.

A native of Marietta, GA, Xavier is an alumnus of the Perlman Music Program, and earned his Bachelor of Music from the Curtis Institute of Music working with Edgar Meyer and Hal Robinson. His double bass was crafted by Rumano Solano.

Program

TCHAIKOVSKY | Eugene Onegin Waltz

BOTTESINI | Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor

FOLEY | Bass Concerto, Xavier Foley, double bass

TCHAIKOVSKY | Swan Lake Suite Op. 20 I. Scene, III. Swan Dance, V. Czardas

DVORAK | Symphony No. 9, New World Symphony, IV. Finale

TCHAIKOVSKY | 1812 Overture

SOUSA | Washington Post March

*Program subject to change

The full schedule for the summer:

June 29 – Motown with Spectrum

– Motown with Spectrum July 6 – Summer Celebration

– Summer Celebration July 13 – Reflections on Liberty

– Reflections on Liberty July 20 – The Planets & Ho-Chunk

– The Planets & Ho-Chunk July 27 – Rachmaninov’s Third

– Rachmaninov’s Third Aug. 3 – Finale with Foley

Visit https://wcoconcerts.org/ cos to learn more about each of the concerts. Each performance begins at 7 p.m. People can begin putting down blankets to reserve spots around the Capitol at 3 p.m. Each concert will be entirely free with no limitations on who or how many people can attend. As it does every year, the WCO will have limited reserved seating and tables.

Each concert will include the full orchestra, made up of world-class musicians from around the U.S. along with special guests. They’ll feature an array of genres and diverse, cross-cultural programming meant to entertain and introduce the community to music they may not otherwise hear.

To keep up-to-date with performance schedules, community members can sign up for email updates on the WCO website or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Instagram. To donate, visit wcoconcerts.org/donate.