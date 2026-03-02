media release: The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is excited to announce the lineup for the 43rd season of Concerts on the Square. Concerts will take place on Wednesdays at 7:00 PM starting June 24, 2026 and ending on July 29, 2026 on the King Street corner of Capitol Square and are free and open to the public. On each concert day, unattended blankets can be put down starting at 3 PM, the street is closed to traffic at 5 PM, and the performance begins at 7 PM. The WCO will have limited reserved seating available for those with accessibility needs located on the King Street corner of Capitol Square. Any calls made by the WCO to postpone to the performance rain date will be made by 3 PM on the day of the performance. For the full season schedule and lineup, see https://www.wcoconcerts.org/concerts-tickets/concerts-on-the-square.

Every performance of Concerts on the Square is free and open to the entire community. On each concert day, unattended blankets can be put down starting at 3 PM, the street is closed to traffic at 5 PM, and the performance begins at 7 PM. The WCO will have limited reserved seating available for those with accessibility needs located on the King Street corner of Capitol Square. Any calls made by the WCO to postpone to the performance rain date will be made by 3 PM on the day of the performance.

To keep up-to-date with performance schedules, community members can sign up for email updates on the WCO website or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Instagram. To donate, visit wcoconcerts.org/donate.

July 15 – Under Paris Skies, with Tim Kliphuis, violin: Enchantée! Step into a night of Parisian sparkle with the orchestra and guest violinist Tim Kliphuis. Blending gypsy jazz, swing, folk, and classical elegance, the program features music by Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli, and Kliphuis himself, all wrapped in vibrant orchestral color. Lyrical, playful, and full of energy, this evening captures the rhythm and charm of the swinging thirties in Paris.

Support Concerts on the Square

Table Reservations are available to the general public. They’re also tax-deductible contributions that go towards supporting the event series. Contribution levels and table sizes vary depending on their location. For more information visit wcoconcerts.org/tables.

Sponsorships are available for individuals and businesses and more information can be found at wcoconcerts.org/sponsorship.

Play Your Part – Individual Donations The WCO encourages the community to make a donation in support of Concerts on the Square. Donations can be made as single-time gift or recurring and for as little as $5 a month by visiting wcoconcerts.org/friends or texting WCOFRIENDS to 53555.

About the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

No other arts organization in Wisconsin performs free for more people each year.

Founded in 1960, the orchestra is built on a foundation of quality musicianship with top-tier musicians. As a smaller ensemble, we’re able to showcase music at an intimate level, providing attendees with a unique experience. Under the direction of Maestro Andrew Sewell, we make classical music accessible to our community from concert halls to Madison’s Capitol Square, reaching over 250,000 music lovers annually.

We are driven in our mission to strengthen communities through innovative, high-quality artistic experiences that entertain, inspire, and unite diverse audiences. And we’re passionate about creating a sustainable future through our strategic plan.

Our core artistic programs include the four-decade tradition of Concerts on the Square®, the Masterworks series at the Overture Center for the Arts, annual performances of Handel’s Messiah,

educational programming and concerts for families and children that serve over 2000 youth each year and perform with local arts groups like Madison Ballet. In 2023, the WCO launched the Composer Collective series with a five-year, five-album project titled Musical Landscapes in Color with the goal of expanding the orchestral canon to include new works by living composers of color.

We strive to create a vibrant and inclusive space where music creates a sense of togetherness and connection, and that’s why we’re relentless about finding new ways to collaborate and partner with local groups in our community.

As a member of the League of American Orchestras, we take our commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion seriously. Working with Nehemiah, Inc. through the Catalyst Incubator Grant, our goal is to become a cultural ambassador to Madison while creating relationships that allow for authentic conversation, partnerships, and accessibility to musical experiences.

While headquartered in Madison, we believe in extending our mission to communities across Wisconsin when there are opportunities to do so.

To learn more visit wcoconcerts.org.