press release: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s famous Concerts on the Square is headed back to the square this summer, returning with a six concert series, no restrictions and all the fun the community has come to expect when the weather turns warm.

The first concert is scheduled for June 29. This marks the return of the WCO’s 38-year tradition, kicking off Concerts on the Square on the last Wednesday of June. The remaining five shows will run throughout July, with the final performance scheduled for August 3.

July 20 guest artists: Darren Thompson, flute; Elliott Funmaker and The Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dancers

Elliott Funmaker Sr. is the manager and head singer of the Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dancers Troupe. His father, Kenneth Funmaker, formed the Wisconsin Dells Singers in 1976. Elliott is an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, with ties to Meskwaki Settlement in Tama, IA, from his mother Ruby (Keahna) Funmaker.

Elliott believes that there are so many misconceptions about Native Americans and feels educational and cultural presentations can change that. As an example, most people call Native Americans attire "costumes," rather than the correct terminology, Regalia.

Elliott is a 3rd generation performer; he started dancing as a Grass dancer when he was just two years old, moved onto a Fancy dancer, Singer, and Traditional dancer at Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial. Elliott has over 57 years of experience singing and dancing. The majority of the performers in the Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dancers are Funmaker family members.

Elliott currently manages and performs with the Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dancers Troupe, of which he has been the head singer since 1999. The troupe has performed at many venues such as the Overture center, Kids in the Rotunda, Mount Horeb Festival, Wild West Days and numerous schools, conference, and more. His main passion is singing at Native American PowWows.

Darren Thompson (Ojibwe/Tohono O’odham) is a Native American flute player and educator from the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Reservation in Northern Wisconsin. He is one of Crazy Horse Memorial's main performers and the opening act of Brulé's summer concert series in the Black Hills.

In 2016, Darren's dedication to his music earned him a nomination from the Native American Music Awards for "Flutist of the Year" with the release of his second album, "Between Earth and Sky: Native American Flute Music Recorded in the Black Hills".

Land Acknowledgement: Acknowledging Ho-Chunk Nation’s ancestral lands, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra celebrates the rich traditions, heritage, and culture that thrived long before our arrival. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra respectfully recognizes this Ho-Chunk land and affirms that we are better when we stand together.

Program

HOLST | The Planets, I. Mars, the Bringer of War

FUNMAKER (ARR. SEWELL) | Dejope Song

FUNMAKER | Ho-Chunk Marine Corps Song

FUNMAKER (ARR. LATTIMER) | Dane 175 Soldier Chief Song (Sesquicentennial 2011)

DARREN THOMPSON | Amazing Grace

HOLST | The Planets, IV. Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity

HOLST | The Planets, III. Mercury, the Winged Messenger

LISZT | Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2

SOUSA | Wisconsin Forward Forever!

*Program subject to change

The full schedule for the summer:

June 29 – Motown with Spectrum

– Motown with Spectrum July 6 – Summer Celebration

– Summer Celebration July 13 – Reflections on Liberty

– Reflections on Liberty July 20 – The Planets & Ho-Chunk

– The Planets & Ho-Chunk July 27 – Rachmaninov’s Third

– Rachmaninov’s Third Aug. 3 – Finale with Foley

Visit https://wcoconcerts.org/ cos to learn more about each of the concerts. Each performance begins at 7 p.m. People can begin putting down blankets to reserve spots around the Capitol at 3 p.m. Each concert will be entirely free with no limitations on who or how many people can attend. As it does every year, the WCO will have limited reserved seating and tables.

Each concert will include the full orchestra, made up of world-class musicians from around the U.S. along with special guests. They’ll feature an array of genres and diverse, cross-cultural programming meant to entertain and introduce the community to music they may not otherwise hear.

To keep up-to-date with performance schedules, community members can sign up for email updates on the WCO website or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Instagram. To donate, visit wcoconcerts.org/donate.