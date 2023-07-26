media release: The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s famous Concerts on the Square returns for its 40th Season this summer. Concerts will take place on Wednesdays at 7:00 PM starting June 28, 2023, and ending on August 2, 2023 on the King Street corner of Capitol Square and are free and open to the public.

An iconic Madison tradition, Concerts on the Square has grown from an idea by American Girl Founder Pleasant Rowland into a nationally recognized concert series, attracting 250,000 people annually for free concerts on the steps of the Wisconsin state Capitol.

A Madison favorite, Canadian-based Jeans ‘n’ Classics, returns to the Square on July 26th for a mixtape (playlist) of popular songs from the '80s to the '00s. Smash hits by today’s artists soar with the sounds of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, featuring songs by artists such as Adele, Bruno Mars, Sia, Ed Sheeran, and more!

Jeans ’n Classics is a group of musicians who understand orchestra culture and are committed to help in the building of younger, loyal audiences for symphony orchestras across North America. They appeal to an age group from, but not limited to, 25 to 65. While most definitely not a tribute act, Jeans 'n Classics faithfully interprets the music of legendary rock and pop albums and artists, with their own special and signature flair. Symphonies far and wide have heralded the quality of our orchestral scores. Our reputation precedes us for providing lush, fully realized arrangements of rock and pop classics for rock band and symphony, and top notch, easy-to-work-with performers who truly know how to deliver a great rehearsal and live show experience with professionalism, humor, and finesse. Jeans ’n Classics works with over 100 orchestras in venues throughout North America, and has created almost 1,000 original rock and pop orchestrations which are presented across 45 unique and exciting productions.

The decision to continue or cancel a concert due to weather conditions will be made at 3 PM on concert days. The official announcement will be made on wcoconcerts.org and on the WCO’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Email will also be sent to WCO subscribers. If the concert is postponed at that time, it will be held the following day at 7 PM. If the concert is not postponed by 3 PM but is subsequently canceled due to poor weather conditions, that week’s concert will not be held or may be cut short. Table reservations can be made here.

Stay in the loop on schedule updates or rain cancellations. Sign up for our emails or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.