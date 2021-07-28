press release: The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Concerts on the Square® are back this summer. Five concerts will be performed at Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday evenings at 7 pm beginning July 7. Due to ongoing pandemic safety concerns for the public and the orchestra musicians, as well as the current Dane County Public Health Order guidelines, the audience capacity will likely be around 1,500 per concert.

In addition, all concerts will be livestreamed for free so more Madisonians can experience this 38-year tradition. “We can’t wait to get back on the Square in 2022. But in the meantime, to protect our neighbors in this community, we’re thrilled to broadcast all five concerts live from Breese Stevens Field this summer,” says WCO CEO Joe Loehnis.

The concert line-up will all take place at Breese Stevens Field and is subject to change:

July 7 Summon the Heroes, an Independence Day Celebration

July 14 Bringing Us Together - Put A Little Love in Your Heart, featuring Leotha Stanley and Friends

July 21 Shakespeare in Love, featuring special guest Xavier Foley

July 28 Disco Inferno, featuring disco and funk favorites, with frequent collaborators Jeans ‘n Classics join us for their 8th Concert on the Square

August 4 Tchaikovsky Rocks, with Maxim Lando, piano, 2020 Gilmore Young Artist

With limited seating capacity at Breese Stevens Field, the WCO will sell the roughly 1,500 seats as blanket pods and bleacher seating for a nominal fee to maintain the social distancing and safety protocols required. Tickets go on sale near Memorial Day and will be as low as $5. All funds from the sale of the limited blanket and bleacher seating will support wages for the orchestra’s 34 musicians.

Loehnis adds, “It is important for our orchestra and community that we keep our musicians employed and working through COVID-19. Charging a nominal fee to reserve a spot at Breese Stevens Field gives us an opportunity to bring together our community to support the musicians that provide so much joy to all of us. 100% of our ticket sales for Concerts on the Square this summer will directly support our musicians.”

Maestro Andrew Sewell celebrates his 22nd year with the orchestra. “We’re thrilled to find a way to perform again for Madison this summer. As musicians, we are excited to perform on the field alongside our audience,” says Sewell.

Corporate sponsors and patrons wishing to purchase a table will continue to have that unique experience this summer as well. To keep up-to-date with Concerts on the Square schedules, sign-up for email updates on the WCO website or follow the WCO on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

No other arts organization in Wisconsin performs for more people each year. Maestro Andrew Sewell and the musicians of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) bring world-class music to more than 250,000 music lovers annually. Founded in 1960, the WCO is one of Madison’s gems, a national caliber chamber orchestra behind the now 38-year summer tradition of Concerts on the Square. The WCO also presents the classical Masterworks Series at the Overture Center, the annual sell-out Messiah and education concerts for families and children.