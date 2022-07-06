press release: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s famous Concerts on the Square is headed back to the square this summer, returning with a six concert series, no restrictions and all the fun the community has come to expect when the weather turns warm.

The first concert is scheduled for June 29. This marks the return of the WCO’s 38-year tradition, kicking off Concerts on the Square on the last Wednesday of June. The remaining five shows will run throughout July, with the final performance scheduled for August 3.

July 6 guest performer: Madison violinist Ava Kenney began her musical studies through Suzuki Strings of Madison and currently studies with Eugene Purdue.

Ava is an accomplished violinist and has always been passionate about performing. She made her solo orchestral debut at the age of 13 with the Madison Symphony Orchestra, WYSO Philharmonia Orchestra and will be performing with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Middleton Community Orchestra and WYSO Youth Orchestra in 2022. Ava has also been featured on NPR's From the Top, WPR's Midday Show and WMVO - Voice of Monona's Sunday Afternoon Live with Buzz Kemper. Ava is in her seventh season performing with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras under the direction of Kyle Knox, where she also enjoys performing chamber music on violin and viola.

Ava has spent her summers at the Heifetz International Music Institute, Center Stage Strings, Northwestern Summer Violin Institute, and Bowdoin International Music Festival. She has performed in masterclasses for Danielle Belen, Madeleine Mitchell, Robert Lipsett, Ilya Kaler, Blair Milton, Violaine Melancon, Sharan Leventhal and Simon James.

In addition to this year’s Young Artist Concerto Competition, Ava was a winner of the 2022 WYSO Youth Competition, 2020 Milwaukee Symphony Audrey G. Baird Stars of Tomorrow Competition, 2019 Middleton Community Orchestra Young Artist Competition, 2018 Madison Symphony Orchestra Fall Youth Concerto Competition, 2018 WYSO Philharmonia Concerto Competition, and was a finalist of the 2021 Center Stage Strings Solo Competition.

Ava also enjoys composing, exploring new and underrepresented music, performing outreach concerts with family and friends, and is the Arts Editor for the Sword & Shield newspaper.

Program

CASTELNUOVO TEDESCO | A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture, Op. 108 (1940)

LILI BOULANGER | D'un matin de printemps

SIBELIUS | Violin Concerto in D minor, op. 47 I. Allegro moderato, YACC winner Ava Kinney

GIAN CARLO MENOTTI | Barcarolle from Sebastian: Suite from the ballet

ANDERSON | Blue Tango

LOWDEN | Armed Forces Salute

TCHAIKOVSKY | 1812 Overture

SOUSA | Stars and Stripes

*Program subject to change

The full schedule for the summer:

June 29 – Motown with Spectrum

– Motown with Spectrum July 6 – Summer Celebration

– Summer Celebration July 13 – Reflections on Liberty

– Reflections on Liberty July 20 – The Planets & Ho-Chunk

– The Planets & Ho-Chunk July 27 – Rachmaninov’s Third

– Rachmaninov’s Third Aug. 3 – Finale with Foley

Visit https://wcoconcerts.org/ cos to learn more about each of the concerts. Each performance begins at 7 p.m. People can begin putting down blankets to reserve spots around the Capitol at 3 p.m. Each concert will be entirely free with no limitations on who or how many people can attend. As it does every year, the WCO will have limited reserved seating and tables.

Each concert will include the full orchestra, made up of world-class musicians from around the U.S. along with special guests. They’ll feature an array of genres and diverse, cross-cultural programming meant to entertain and introduce the community to music they may not otherwise hear.

