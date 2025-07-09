media release: July 9 - American Song Angela Brown, soprano

Celebrate the rich tapestry of 20th-century American music with a stunning concert featuring works by Gershwin, Bernstein, and John Carter. Highlighting the contributions of Black composers, this program shines with the brilliance of internationally acclaimed soprano Angela Brown, whose powerful voice and artistry bring these timeless pieces to life.

more on the season:

Concerts on the Square takes place on Wednesdays at 7:00 PM starting June 25, 2025, and ending on July 30, 2025 on the King Street corner of Capitol Square and are free and open to the public. Every performance of Concerts on the Square is free and open to the entire community. On each concert day, unattended blankets can be put down starting at 3 PM, the street is closed to traffic at 5 PM, and the performance begins at 7 PM. The WCO will have limited reserved seating available for those with accessibility needs located on the King Street corner of Capitol Square.

