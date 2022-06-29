press release: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s famous Concerts on the Square is headed back to the square this summer, returning with a six concert series, no restrictions and all the fun the community has come to expect when the weather turns warm.

Concerts on the Square faced a two-year hiatus on the square because of COVID-19 restrictions, but as life returns to normal, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) leadership felt confident in bringing the music back to the square.

“We needed to get back to the square. That’s home. But it’s about so much more than the music. It’s about bringing our community together for a free event they can count on throughout the summer,” said Joe Loehnis, WCO’s CEO. “Our musicians can’t wait to play again for the tens of thousands of people who come out each week, and we promise to deliver performances no one will forget.”

The first concert is scheduled for June 29. This marks the return of the WCO’s 38-year tradition, kicking off Concerts on the Square on the last Wednesday of June. The remaining five shows will run throughout July, with the final performance scheduled for August 3.

The guest performer on June 29, Spectrum, draws upon the talent of four radiant voices to form a first class vocal quartet. After spending six years recreating the sound and style of the Four Tops in Las Vegas, the group has developed the versatility to cover the music of acts from the Temptations to Bruno Mars.

Spectrum was selected to receive the Vegas Entertainment Consumer’s Living Legends Award for Excellence in Entertainment. They recently joined the ranks of Las Vegas legends when they were awarded the 59th Star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame.

The full schedule for the summer:

June 29 – Motown with Spectrum

– Motown with Spectrum July 6 – Summer Celebration

– Summer Celebration July 13 – Reflections on Liberty

– Reflections on Liberty July 20 – The Planets & Ho-Chunk

– The Planets & Ho-Chunk July 27 – Rachmaninov’s Third

– Rachmaninov’s Third Aug. 3 – Finale with Foley

Visit https://wcoconcerts.org/ cos to learn more about each of the concerts. Each performance begins at 7 p.m. People can begin putting down blankets to reserve spots around the Capitol at 3 p.m. Each concert will be entirely free with no limitations on who or how many people can attend. As it does every year, the WCO will have limited reserved seating and tables.

“In 23 years of planning Concerts on the Square, this is the most exciting series of programs I’ve been lucky enough to put together,” said Andrew Sewell, WCO’s music director. “We’re coming back to Capitol Square with tons of energy, tons of fun and tons of memorable music.”

Each concert will include the full orchestra, made up of world-class musicians from around the U.S. along with special guests. They’ll feature an array of genres and diverse, cross-cultural programming meant to entertain and introduce the community to music they may not otherwise hear.

To keep up-to-date with performance schedules, community members can sign up for email updates on the WCO website or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Instagram. To donate, visit wcoconcerts.org/donate.