Luther Memorial Church 1021 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Experience one of America's finest choirs seen nationwide on public television and heard in Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, and across the country in concert at Luther Memorial Church. The Concordia Choir will perform in Madison on Sunday, March 1, at 7 p.m. The concert will run approximately 90 minutes.

All tickets are general admission. Tickets are $25-$40 for adults and free for students of all ages.

Tickets are non-refundable and may be bought here.

More information is available at www.TheConcordiaChoir.org. 

