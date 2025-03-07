Concordia University Symphonic Wind Ensemble

media release: The modern era began of the musical group began on the Mequon campus in 1992 under its current music director, Dr. Louis A. Menchaca. As the cornerstone of the wind, brass and percussion division, the ensemble has performed in churches, schools, universities and concert halls in 38 states including Hawaii. The group has also taken 6European tours. SWE has released 7 different CD recordings, the most recent featured on iTunes and Spotify in 2024. From such a rich repository of recordings, the group has been featured on local, network live, cable television and radio and received international exposure as

they performed for President George W Bush (43) when the president delivered the commencement address on Concordia’s Mequon campus. Most recently, SWE has received critical acclaim for outstanding musical performance from local print media. The group is recently-off a highly successful and sold-out and standing-room- only concert tour of Spain in March of 2024.Annual tours are a focus of both team ministry and artistry as the group receives invitations from around the continental US to perform at LCMS Lutheran congregations, assisting with worship services, performing music education clinics for school youth and assisting in local charitable causes. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble will be appearing at:

Bethlehem Lutheran Church 300 Broadway Drive Sun Prairie, WI 53590

On:

Friday, March 7, 2025

7:00 pm

Free-will offering requested

For further information please contact:

Ben Leeper (608) 837-7446 Pbl@bethlehemlc.org