media release: Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream is hosting their first-ever Cone Crawl on Sunday, July 21, to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

Join the community by starting at any of the nine area Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream shoppes and pick up a map to be your flavor guide. Hop from shoppe to shoppe and taste test a different, Madison-made signature ice cream or vegan flavor with a free mini cone at each shoppe.

Have extra fun by collecting stamps on your map to mark your progress throughout the day. Be ambitious and crawl all nine shoppes to earn a commemorative mini Cone Crawl prize bag (while supplies last).

No purchase is necessary to participate, just bring your love for ice cream and your sense of adventure!

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream is a Madison-based, family-owned and operated ice cream maker that has been making delicious ice cream with local milk and cane sugar since 1962.

Event details:

11am-10pm on Sunday, July 21, 2024

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream shoppes on Atwood Ave., Fordem Ave., Frank Lloyd Wright Ave., Gemini Dr., Grand Ave., State St., Monroe St., Midvale Blvd., and Research Park Dr.