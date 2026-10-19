Confidently Confronting Copaganda

media release: Join FFJ as we explore the role of policing in our everyday lives, learn how to recognize and question copaganda, and think differently about what safety and community care can look like.

We’ll ground our conversations in significant events and issues here in Madison, while learning more about the role local government plays in policing—and how we can push for more CARE and less HARM. We’ll also share concrete ways to get involved in local advocacy, understand local government, and work toward change in our communities, across the city, and throughout Dane County.

The session will include large-group learning, small-group discussions, and resource sharing. Together, we’ll unpack the ways we’ve been taught to accept and participate in systems of policing, develop tools for talking with young people in our lives about rethinking the role of police, and identify clear actions we can take toward meaningful change.

This first session is designed for adults- not just parents! It’s the beginning of a larger series of learning, engagement, and action for ourselves and our community. Future activities will bring kids into the work through learning, connection, and mutual aid.