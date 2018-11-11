Conflict & Peace: A Youth Perspective

press release: In Good Company: An Exposition of Contemporary Veteran Art

In November 2018, veteran and civilian artists will merge together in Madison, Wisconsin to exhibit new works that reflect the profundity of the veteran experience. Aligned with an amplified voice examining the veteran identity, these artists discover themselves as political beings embodying a comprehensive and inclusive human experience. Multiple exhibition venues will host these artistic talents that range from two and three dimensional visual-art to theater/performance art, music and writing.

November 11, 2018, 3:00PM-5:30PM, Communication

Conflict and Peace: A Youth Perspective

November 11, 2018 is the 100th anniversary of the armistice of WWI. As art events around the city honor the veteran experience through In Good Company: An Exposition of Emerging Veteran Artists, Communication has invited young people in Madison to express themselves about related issues.

Students from Madison's East High School have taken part in a series of workshops with Communication and artist/educator Mallory Shotwell to create artwork around ideas of conflict and peace. Reflecting on school gun violence, war, the detaining of immigrants by ICE, and searching for ways to achieve peace, these students have poured themselves into collaborative drawings to share with their community.

The exhibition will be up from November 8-December 21 and on view during all open hours. Exhibition reception will be on November 11, from 3-5:30pm, at Communication. Please give us a call with any questions: 608-467-2618

Events:November 17, 2018, 2:00PM-4:00PM, Drawing & Discussion Workshop for Veteran Spouses and Siblings with Saydi Callahan-Keefe

FREE art workshop for partners and siblings of veterans. In coordination with In Good Company, an exposition of emerging veteran artists set to exhibit work and events around the Madison area throughout November 2018, artist Saydi Callahan-Keefe will lead a workshop that creates a safe setting to share about the experience of being an intimate person in a veteran's life.

_________________________________________________________

The workshop will focus on writing and mark-making to express participant's personal stories. The structure of the workshop will be as follows:

30 minutes - writing with a prompt

30 minutes - reflective sharing and discussion

15 minutes - india ink demo

15 minutes - communal ink wash drawing

30 minutes - reflective sharing and discussion

November 30, 2018, 5:00PM-7:00PM, Story Exchange

Real dialogue with real people. Eight veterans will be paired with eight civilians for an evening of conversation, storytelling, and contemplative discourse. Individual stories will be shared from a new point of view with the community. Join us for an embraced perspective and challenging discourse.