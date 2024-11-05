RSVP for The Confluence

media release: Save the date for our biennial Confluence on Saturday, November 9, 2024! Registration is due Nov. 5.

We are excited to announce The Confluence 2024, Stewarding the Rock River Watershed: Opportunities and Successes. This is the Rock River Coalition’s biennial conference, which will be held at the Fitchburg Community Center on Saturday, November 9th. The Confluence is an opportunity for people invested in the Rock River Basin to share stories, learn how water data is used, hear from WDNR and UW Extension staff, and connect with other non-profit groups about lake and steam protection efforts.

In line with our theme, we are seeking presenters who have successfully implemented water improvement projects. If you have engaged in initiatives such as river or land restoration, conservation practices, or any projects that have led to reduced runoff, enhanced habitats, or overall improved water quality, we would love to hear from you. This is a unique opportunity to share your experiences, insights, and the impact of your work with a community dedicated to water and environmental conservation.

We welcome proposals for three types of presentations: 50-minute or 25-minute sessions for in-depth explorations of your projects, and 7-minute lightning round presentations for quick, impactful overviews. These diverse formats are designed to accommodate your time availability and various styles of presenting, and to cater to different audience interests. There is also the opportunity to table or have a poster hung up in the main lobby. If you are interested in giving a shorter talk of 7-10 minutes in length, we would like to hold a session focused on volunteer opportunities within various organizations. This session aims to highlight ways the community can get involved and support ongoing conservation efforts. If your organization offers volunteer programs or has other engagement opportunities, we encourage you to apply for this session. Please submit your proposals and help us make Confluence 2024 an inspiring and informative event for all attendees.

Submit a Presentation Proposal by filling out this form by July 17, 2024.