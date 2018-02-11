Conformico, Null Device, DJ psych0tron

press release: SUNDAY, Feb. 11, there's a cool EARLY show going on at ART IN, with Chicago's Wax Trax inspired CONFORMCO (feat. Sean Payne of Cyanotic/Vampire Anvil and Chris Harris of Project .44) playing with our own fantastic NULL DEVICE! LET'S DANCE!

CONFORMCO (Glitch Mode Recordings): Grimy Wax Trax! era sounds and snark of Chicago's CONFORMCO featuring Sean Payne (Cyanotic/Vampyre Anvil) and Chris Harris (project .44)

NULL DEVICE (Distortion Productions): the lush sounds and danceable beats of Madison's own Null Device

DJ PSYCH0TRON (REVERB, Deviance, Inferno)

provides the beats, moves the feets.

ART IN, 1444 E Washington Ave

early 7pm doors