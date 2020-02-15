press release: New artworks by University of Wisconsin-Madison student Conley Clark will be on display in a solo show titled All I Have to Do is Dream. The show will run from February 15-20, 2020 with a public reception happening February 19 from 6-9 pm. It will be on display at Gallery 7, on the seventh floor of the Humanities Building, 455 N. Park Street.

Conley is a second-year graduate student in the Department of Art and this will be his master of arts thesis. The M.A. in studio art exhibitions are presented by students during their fourth semester and serves as an evaluative review of their creative work in order to qualify for advancement into the master of fine arts program. Once approved for candidacy, students will later host an M.F.A. degree show in their final semester.

Conley Clark is a multi-media artist. He grew up in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts at Southeast Missouri State University in 2016. His artistic practice engages a mixed media, concept-oriented approach that combines sculpture, installation, video, and sound. Conley uses ephemera, appropriated references, provisional structures, and color-coded exteriors to investigate queer identity, affect, and haunting by abstract bodies. His work seeks out vestiges of hope by revisiting and re- contextualizing trauma. Food and beverages will be provided. This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome.