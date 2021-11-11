ONLINE: Connect 2050 Regional Transportation Plan Update

media release: The Greater Madison MPO’s Connect Greater Madison: Regional Transportation Plan 2050 update process began in early 2021 and will continue through early 2022. Join us for the second round of public meetings to learn more about the process and planning work to date.

Nov. 11 at 5:30 pm on Zoom. RSVP.

Nov. 16 at noon on Zoom. RSVP.

In this meeting, we will discuss:

- How the regional transportation plan (RTP) affects transportation projects, priorities, and funding in the greater Madison region;

- What we’ve heard so far from focus groups, an online survey, and interactive comment map;

- Draft future bikeway and transit network maps;

- Travel forecasts based on future planned growth and planned or potential transportation system improvements;

- Preliminary scenario analysis with emerging drivers of change such as autonomous vehicles and increased telecommuting;

- Draft revised RTP goals and policies; and,

- Next steps prior to releasing the draft RTP early next year.

The Connect Greater Madison: Regional Transportation Plan 2050 is being coordinated with the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC)’s 2050 Regional Development Framework. The Greater Madison MPO and CARPC are partner agencies working together to align transportation, land use, and natural resource planning in the greater Madison region.

