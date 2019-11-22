Connect Dane

press release: Please join United Way for this unique conference connecting the Dane County business and nonprofit sectors to create more effective partnerships for community and volunteer engagements.

Participants will hear from representatives of local companies about how they have implemented best practices to engage employees, find meaningful opportunities for both short and long-term commitments and work in partnership with nonprofits to make the best experience possible for both parties. Local nonprofits will share their best practices for how they have developed effective models that meet their needs as well as those of their business partners.

8:30am - Registration & Continental Breakfast

9:00am - Welcome & Panel with Q&A

10:00am - Breakout Sessions

Beyond One-and-Done: Meaningful Corporate Volunteer Engagements - Learning how to establish meaningful corporate volunteer relationships.

Volunteer Management 101: Building a Solid Foundation - Understanding volunteer management to create a solid foundation for future success.

Now What? How to Engage Leadership and Tie it All Together - Incorporating volunteering throughtout the entire organization.

Where's Your CEO? Engaging Executives to Encourage Others - Learning how CEOs are encouraging volunteerism in their business.

11:15am - Lunch & Facilitated Conversations

12:30pm - Breakout Sessions

Beyond One-and-Done: Meaningful Corporate Volunteer Engagements - Learning how to establish meaningful corporate volunteer relationships.

Volunteerism: Inviting Culture and Community - Exploring foundational strategies to invite culture and creat more inclusive volunteer programs.

Strategies and Success Stories for Nonprofits: How to Evaluate and Improve Your Programs - Learning best practices for volunteer improvement.

Business Volunteering Victories: Sharing Success Stories - Hearing what went well and what didn't go well. Learning from a strong corporate & nonprofit partnership.

1:55pm - Volunteer Engagement Mobilization

2:15pm - Call to Action