Connect Greater Madison: Regional Transportation Plan 2050

media release: An amendment is proposed to the Greater Madison MPO’s Connect Greater Madison 2050 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) and to the 2025-2029 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the Madison Metropolitan Area & Dane County. The amendment would (1) add the I-39/90/94 (Beltline Highway to North County Line) capacity expansion project to the official, fiscally constrained plan; (2) add the USH 51 (Stoughton Road North) (Milwaukee Street to I-39/90/94) reconstruction project to the official, fiscally constrained plan and to the 2025-2029 TIP; and (3) revise the North-South BRT project already in the official, fiscally constrained plan to reflect the adopted Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) and associated project costs.

The Connect Greater Madison 2050 RTP had recommended completion of the Interstate 39/90/94 and USH 51 (Stoughton Road North) corridor studies and anticipated amendment of the plan to add the recommended projects once the scope and design details were finalized, Majors program funding secured, and regional agreement on the projects reached. The studies have been completed, the project scopes have been finalized, and Majors program funding was recently approved. For more information on the USH 51 and I-39/90/94 projects, see the project corridor study webpages, available on the WisDOT Southwest Region Highway Projects and Studies webpage. The estimated cost of the I-39/90/94 project is $1.364 billion ($1.985 billion in year-of-expenditure dollars). The estimated cost of the USH 51 project is $174 million ($195 million in year-of-expenditure dollars). For more information on the North-South BRT project, refer to the North-South BRT Line webpage and adopted Locally Preferred Alternative. The estimated cost of the North-South BRT project is $194.25 million.

The following is the date of the public hearing on the amendment to the Connect Greater Madison 2050 RTP and to the 2025-2029 TIP, which provides an opportunity to provide oral comments to the board.

Public Hearing

Wednesday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at MPO Policy Board Virtual Meeting hosted via Zoom

[Note: See agenda when posted on the Greater Madison MPO Policy Board Meeting page (https://www. greatermadisonmpo.org/ meetings/tpb.cfm) and on city of Madison and Dane County websites for information on how to register to speak]

Watch the Meeting: If you would like to join the meeting as an observer, please visit https://www.cityofmadison.com/clerk/meeting-schedule/watch-meetings-online

• Listen to the Meeting by Phone: You can call in to the Greater Madison MPO using the following number and meeting ID:

o (888) 475-4499

o Meeting ID: 894 2539 7832

Written comments or concerns regarding the amendment to the Connect Greater Madison 2050 RTP and to the 2025-2029 TIP must be submitted in writing by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5. Please email comments to MPO staff at mpo@cityofmadison.com or mail them to the Greater Madison MPO office at 100 State Street, #400, Madison, WI 53703.

The MPO anticipates taking action on the RTP and TIP amendments following the public hearing unless the board receives comments expressing concerns prior to or at the hearing in which case action could be delayed.