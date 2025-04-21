Connect the Tots

media release: Weekly, one-hour classes for toddlers and parents – learn how to support your child’s growth and development and connect with other parents! All abilities are welcome!

Class locations, days and times vary – visit www.ucpdane.org to find one near you and register today!

Dane County sessions include:

Madison:

Mondays, 10:00-11:00 am @ The Neighborhood House (29 S. Mills St.)

Mondays, 12:30-1:30 pm @ Festival Foods Community Room (810 E. Washington Ave.)

Cottage Grove/East Madison:

Thursdays, 1:00-2:00 pm @ Door Creek Church (6602 Dominion Dr.)

Cost: $30 per class or $210 for a full 8-week session. UCP is an approved CLTS waiver provider for families who qualify.

Questions - email CtheT@ucpdane.org or call 608-716-7592.