Connect the Tots

media release: Weekly, one-hour classes for toddlers and parents – learn how to support your child’s growth and development and connect with other parents! All abilities are welcome!

Class locations, days and times vary – visit www.ucpdane.org to find one near you and register today!

Dane County sessions include:

Oregon: Mondays, 10:00-11:00 am @ First Presbyterian Church (408 N. Bergamont Blvd.)

Cottage Grove/East Madison: Wednesdays, 10:00-11:00 am @ Door Creek Church (6602 Dominion Dr.)

Cost: $30 per class or $210 for a full 8-week session. UCP is an approved CLTS waiver provider for families who qualify.

Questions - email CtheT@ucpdane.org or call 608-716-7592.