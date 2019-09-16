press release: Test your strategy skills at Delta Beer Lab! The 3rd Monday of every month we will be hosting a Connect4 tournament! Sign-up begins at 5:30pm, with the tournament beginning at 6:30pm.

The Rules:

-Single elimination style tournament.

-Matches are "Best of 3" games until the final, which is "Best of 5". Coin toss determines who starts each match. Loser of the previous game starts the next game.

-Entry fee of $3 is donated to our Nonprofit Partner of the month.

-First place winner get $15 Delta Gift Certificate, to use on next visit. Second place winner gets a free beer (buy one - get one), to use on next visit.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/490706225021951/