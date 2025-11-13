Connecting D7: Learning Together

media release: Join Alder Badri Lankella for a virtual lunch-and-learn featuring Chief of Police John Patterson and West District Captain Timothy Patton from the city of Madison Police Department as guest speakers. During this session, they will provide updates on public safety, address concerns specific to the west side of the city and discuss the protocols in place for Halloween.

Participants will gain insights into community policing initiatives and learn how residents can engage with the police department. The speakers will also share information on traffic safety efforts, including school zones and speeding in neighborhoods, as well as any upcoming outreach or engagement plans from the Madison Police Department.

After the presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session with attendees. This lunch-and-learn session is your chance to engage, ask questions, and explore ways to strengthen trust and collaboration between residents and law enforcement.

Please register in advance. After you register, you will receive a confirmation email from the "Neighborhood 2" Zoom account. If you have trouble finding your confirmation email, please email Lorissa Banuelos, Community Engagement Strategist, at Lbanuelos@cityofmadison.com, and she will verify your order.