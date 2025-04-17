4:30-6:30 pm, 4/17, Findorff, 300 S. Bedford St.

media release: Connecting Diversity with Opportunity is a premier event bringing together Black business leaders, entrepreneurs, and workers in the building and construction industry. Hosted by Findorff and the Madison Black Chamber, this event fosters meaningful connections between Black professionals and industry leaders, creating pathways to employment, leadership, and business growth. In addition to networking and career opportunities, we will honor and highlight Black-owned businesses as well as WBE, DBE, and SBE-certified businesses, recognizing their impact on the industry. Join us to connect, collaborate, and build a stronger, more inclusive future!