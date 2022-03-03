RSVP for Connecting Faiths for Climate Action

media release: With the planet heating up, green teams from Dane County’s churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples are gathering online (via Zoom) on March 5 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. to share successes and challenges in their work for sustainability. “Connecting Faiths for Climate Action,” open to anyone for free, will discuss the best approaches of creation care committees, greening houses of worship, faith-based policy advocacy, and communicating climate issues effectively. We want to collaborate in order to form a stronger moral voice for climate justice.

The urgency of combatting climate change has made it essential that we speak with the combined wisdom of our many faiths about global warming. As Greta Thunberg has said, “I want you to act. I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if our house is on fire, because it is.” The future of God’s creation, of Allah’s world, of Mother Earth is an issue for people of all religions. We believe we have a moral responsibility to leave a livable planet to the generations who come after us.

With Earth Day coming up, the Wisconsin Creation Care Ambassadors (www.WiCreationCare.org) and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (www.madisonccl.info) are teaming up to create this event. The Wisconsin Creation Care Ambassadors is an interfaith group dedicated to helping faith communities navigate (at no cost) the opportunities, resources, and expertise to care for the earth, our common home. The Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a grassroots environmental group that works to influence climate policy.

Please register by March 3. To register, click here or email Trudi Jenny, trudi.jenny@gmail.com.

Earth Day is coming up. To get your green team inspired, join us on March 5th from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Members of creation care committees from around Dane County will gather to learn what others in the faith community have been doing for sustainability. What has been successful? What are the challenges? Further your work by learning about others' efforts and get new ideas for your team. If you don’t yet have a creation care team, come and be inspired.

We'll start with a short, uplifting video talk by Katharine Hayhoe, author of Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World. And then we'll share our experiences to encourage us to "keep on keeping on." Members of Citizens' Climate Lobby and the Wisconsin Creation Care Ambassadors are teaming up to host this free, virtual event.